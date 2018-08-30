NOSTALIGA: Teacher in court over Stump snap in 1918 and fears over one-way Bridge Street plan in 1963

This week (August 29 edition) in 1918 ...

* A Staffordshire school teacher appeared before Boston magistrates after trying to take a photograph of the Stump while on holiday in the town.

The Hanley resident had fallen foul of the Defence of the Realm Act for being found in possession of photographic apparatus without having a permit from the competent Military Authority.

He was spotted by police fixing his camera on a tripod on Haven Bank, pointing it at the Stump.

He had owned the camera for just under two weeks and this would have been his first photograph with it.

Asked by police if he had a permit, he said: “No, I have not. I didn’t know I required one.

“I purchased my camera from a London firm and they ought to have told me about the registration.”

The chairman said as a schoolmaster, the defendant must have known of the regulations, which had been in existence a long time.

As he was on his holidays, they took a lenient view in the matter and he would be fined 10 shillings.

The court made no order with regards to the camera, but it was stated it could not be restored without the consent of the Military Authority.

This week in 1963 ...

* The Vicar of Boston Canon E. K. Ellis was worried about the proposed Bank Street one-way scheme in the town centre because it would take traffic nearer to the Stump.

He was afraid that this would cause damage to what he described as the ‘finest parish church in the country’.

“I think it would certainly bring risk of damage to the church foundations by taking traffic so close to it. I don’t think it can be denied.”

The planned scheme would take traffic leaving the Market Place one-way through a widened Bank Street and across a corner of Central Park and out through Post Office street into Wide Bargate.

This would leave traffic entering the town from the Bargate Bridge direction to travel along Strait Bargate one-way into the Market Place.

It was just one idea of how to ease traffic congestion in the town, with a number of other projects already in development, as summarised for the paper by the Borough Surveyor.

He said construction of a bridge over the Haven was scheduled to begin the following February; then, in ‘four to five years’, after Bargate Bridge had been widened, work on the Inner Relief Road would proceed (in the end, this would not happen until 1976, as noted in our John Adams Way at 40 feature from May).