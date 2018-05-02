PHOTO SPECIAL: Boston’s John Adams Way at 40 - then and now

John Adams Way in Boston opened on May 2, 1978, after more than two decades in the planning.

Here, to help mark its 40th anniversary, The Boston Standard presents a then-and-now comparison of the road.

It has been produced by returning to the spots where photographs were taken by the paper in the late 1970s, during the road’s construction and on its opening day.

A timeline of the John Adams Way’s development, also put together by the paper to commemorate the road’s 40th anniversary, can be found here.