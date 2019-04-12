PICTURE SPECIAL: Enormous choir gathers at Boston Stump in 1999 for BBC’s Songs of Praise show

The show was recorded on March 24 and broadcast on Sunday, April 11, making this week the 20th anniversary of its screening. Were you there? Can you spot a friend or relative among the congregation?
View more
Bostonians turned out in force at the Boston Stump 20 years ago to sing their hearts out and become stars for a night on BBC’s Songs of Praise.
The show was recorded on March 24 and broadcast on Sunday, April 11, making this week the 20th anniversary of its screening. Were you there? Can you spot a friend or relative among the congregation?