PICTURE SPECIAL: Hundreds take part in hugely successful Big Boston Clean Up

Hundreds of volunteers took part in the very successful 12th annual Big Boston Clean Up recently.

Individuals, organisations, and companies bagged up litter around the streets of the town over four days, picking up around 3.7 tonnes.

Organisers Boston Borough Council say the huge fall from the 10 tonnes collected back in 2008 shows how much cleaner the town has become in that period.

Clean-up organiser Jen Moore, the council’s environmental supervisor, thanked all who had helped and said it was good that the evidence, despite the perception of some, was that the town is becoming steadily cleaner each year.

She said: “It is great to see so many people at the clean-up event each year. Holding events like this encourages people to work together to create a better environment to live and work in, it also encourages everyone to take more pride in the town, especially when they see the effort the volunteers have made.’

“We are all so grateful for all that the volunteers do to help keep the town clean and tidy; not just at Big Boston Clean Up time but throughout the year.

“Some faces I recognise from year one. They keep coming back because, despite the fact they are giving up their time picking up litter, there is great camaraderie and they really enjoy these four days.

“Some volunteers asked to keep their equipment and signed up as litter champions so they can go out in their spare time and help keep our town clean. We now have 174 litter champions”.

Plastic waste was collected separately this year as part of a project to create an awareness-raising piece of artwork.

Around 95 large bags of plastics were collected and artist Laura Mabbutt now has the task of creating a masterpiece sculpture featuring a figure standing on a globe made entirely out of plastic.

Another big issue this year was cigarette litter and the council has now purchased two large industrial street vacuum cleaners in order to tackle it.

The council believes the absence of more visible rubbish makes the thousands of cigarette ends show up even more, and it is offering free portable ‘mini pouches’ for the disposal of cigarette butts.

Boston Borough Council street cleaning staff and the Boston Town Area Committee’s operatives led the clean-up and dealt with any hazardous litter. They were joined by members of the public, some of whom show up every year, other council staff, along with volunteers from businesses and organisations including Asda, Lincolnshire Co-op, Boston in Bloom, Boston Big Local, Freshtime, Calders and Grandidge, Nationwide Building Society, Inspire Lincs, McDonalds, Boston Woods Trust, Coveris, LHP, Boston Fire Station, Boston Police Cadets, Longhurst & Havelok Homes, North Sea Camp, Thistles Nursery, Flytipping Watch, Burton Corner WI, Centrepoint Outreach, Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS), Framework, Boston Fire Station, the Environment Agency, North Sea Camp, Black Sluice Internal Drainage Board and Network Rail.

Jen said: “We would also like to give a special thank you to Asda Boston, Lincolnshire Co-op and Freshtime who were sponsors providing lunches every day and to Boston Big Local which funded all litter-picking equipment.”

She also gave a big thanks to t the team in the background who keep everyone supplied with teas, coffees, biscuits and a delicious lunches over the four days, including Fydell House, Zion Methodist Church, Holy Trinity Church, Kayleigh Wagg, Chris Banks, Emma Butler, Aaron Banks, Jade Banks, Imogen Smith, George Bernard and Sharon Warner, and Tracey Banks who co-ordinated and helped serve and prepare all the refreshments breaks and lunches but also helped organise the event itself.

