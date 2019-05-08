Picture special: Thousands turn out for all the fun of the May Fair in Boston town centre - and its on until Saturday

There was a return to tradition at this year's Boston May Fair fair with the Mayor, Cllr Judith Skinner, declaring the fair officially open at an official ceremony on Saturday from the steps of the Gallopers, where the golden ticket winner will receive their prize.

The civic proclamation ceremony was attended by VIP guests including mayors and mayoresses from neighbouring authorities and representatives of the Showmen’s Guild. The visitors, including the mayor of Boston and her consort, then enjoyed themselves on the rides –doing battle on the dodgems.

Thousands of people came out for the Bank Holiday weekend to visit the fair and enjoy the rides. This year saw the return of rides including Air and Mach 5. Mach 5 is one of the tallest travelling fun fair rides towering a massive 55 metres and can be found at the top end of the Market Place.

The town centre has been completely taken over by the wide variety of fairground attractions, including the thrill rides, children’s rides and food stalls and it goes on until Saturday,

Town Centre Services Manager, Kristina Willoughby, said: “Despite the changing weather, people have come out to enjoy the Fair. It is great to see everyone having a good time and in the Town Centre.”

Boston May Fair is open Wednesday and Thursday 11am to 10.30pm, Friday 11am to 11pm and the final day is Saturday, 11am to 10.30pm. Pop down to Boston May Fair 2019, make sure you tag #bostonmayfair so organisers can share them.

Mayor Judith Skinner and husband and consort Paul at Boston May Fair this year