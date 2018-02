Air cadet squadrons from all across Lincolnshire joined together 10 years ago to celebrate 67 years of the Air Training Corps (ATC) at East Kirkby airfield.

The 141 Boston squadron was joined by cadets from Lincoln, Skegness, North Hykeham, Horncastle and Sleaford to commemorate the anniversary.

The service, which was held in a hangar overlooked by a Lancaster Bomber, was led by Wing Padre Canon John Thorold, before the cadets marched past Sqn Ldr David Hortop and paraded through the airfield.