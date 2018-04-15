RECENT NOSTALGIA: Beavers’ charity car wash

Armed with buckets of water and sponges, Friskney 1st Beavers turned out in force for a charity car wash at the village hall – raising £113.55 – 10 years ago.
Out of this, £40 would go to the National Parrot Sanctuary at Friskney – almost covering the cost of one day’s worth of seed for the parrots – with the remainder of the cash going towards Beaver funds.
Beaver helper Samantha Playfield was delighted.
She said: “We raised far more than we expected.”
Samantha thanked Sadie and Tom Coldwell who turned up to have their car washed and stayed to help the Beavers wash the other cars.