RECENT NOSTALGIA: Beavers’ charity car wash

Armed with buckets of water and sponges, Friskney 1st Beavers turned out in force for a charity car wash at the village hall – raising £113.55 – 10 years ago.

Out of this, £40 would go to the National Parrot Sanctuary at Friskney – almost covering the cost of one day’s worth of seed for the parrots – with the remainder of the cash going towards Beaver funds.

Beaver helper Samantha Playfield was delighted.

She said: “We raised far more than we expected.”

Samantha thanked Sadie and Tom Coldwell who turned up to have their car washed and stayed to help the Beavers wash the other cars.