RECENT NOSTALGIA: Boston day nursery welcome Tae Kwon Do group

Even the staff got in on the act when Tae Kwon Do experts visited Boston’s Little Acorns Day Nursery 10 years ago.

The youngsters were given a demonstration by the Kirton Tae Kwon Do freestyle group before they had the chance to try out a few moves for themselves.

“The children absolutely loved it,” said Stephanie Davis, senior nursery nurse. “The Tae Kwon Do group showed them everything they did and explained they only did it when practising and not when out and about. The children then had a go – and even the staff took part.”