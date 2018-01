Pupils at Boston’s Haven High Technology College were broadcasting their message to the world via podcasts on the school’s website 10 years ago.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Sam Atkins visited the school to provide some tips and practical support as part of the station’s Parachutes Project.

He is pictured here (left) with (from left) pupils Rhianna Francis and Jessica Earth, teacher Jack Luffman, and pupils Sam Mclean and Thomas Sanderson.