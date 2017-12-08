RECENT NOSTALGIA: Celebrations held to mark 20 years in education

An award was presented to Carol Lenton from Friskney All Saints Primary School 10 years ago to mark 20 years of teaching in Lincolnshire.

At a special assembly held at the school, Mrs Lenton received a digital camera from Lincolnshire County Council representative Di Growcock, as well as flowers and chocolates from staff and a mouse and mouse pad for her computer from the board of governors.

She said: “I always wanted to be a teacher. I love working with children and was previously a nanny.

“There have been many changes over the years. I have seen blackboards become whiteboards and now they are interactive whiteboards.

“The children enjoy the technology and I have had to change my lessons accordingly.”

Mrs Lenton had been at the school for seven years, previously being based at the Magdalen Primary School, in Wainfleet.