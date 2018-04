The Get Out Get Involved roadshow rolled into the Giles School at Old Leake 10 years ago, with about 85 children taking part in a whole array of activities.

The free sessions, organised by housing association Boston Mayflower, included a bucking bronco, dance classes, games on a Wii, and football supported by Old Leake’s youth set-up.

There were also information stands, giving advice on healthy ways of living.