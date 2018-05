Officers from Lincolnshire Police were security-tagging bikes free of charge at an event held in Boston town centre 10 years ago.

It was organised to highlight Operation Cyclone, a police initiative to clamp down on bike theft.

The previous year there had been 340 bike thefts in the town, a rise of 50 per cent.

PC Andy Heath and PCSO James Birch are pictured with Marion Baines.