A club aimed at helping youngsters get to grips with nature had been given a boost thanks to a lottery grant 10 years ago.

Boston Wildlife Explorers, based at RSPB Freiston Shore, had been awarded £5,703 from Awards for All – a small grants scheme administered by the Big Lottery Fund.

The group was as a result waiting for delivery of a mini-marquee and presentation equipment that would allow them to take their work into schools and to the community.