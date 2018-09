A ‘jolly’ good day was had at Chapel Point, Chapel St Leonards, 10 years ago as beach hut owners gathered for the second annual beach hut party.

The party had a special theme that year as the crowds also celebrated the Jolly Fisherman’s 100th birthday.

A marquee was put up on the beach and the Jolly Fisherman was joined by Standard mascot Salty the Seal for photographs with beach hut owners.