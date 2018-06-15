RECENT NOSTALGIA: Marking 25 years and celebrating new car park

A new car park was unveiled at Boston St Mary’s 10 years ago as the primary school celebrated the silver anniversary of being on its Ashlawn Drive site.

The school moved from near the church in Horncastle Road after the diocese decided it was time for a new school.

Staff, pupils, friends, and members of the church gathered for a celebratory morning mass with Father Brendan, Father Slawomir and Father Chris Hogan.

Celebrations then moved outside for a buffet and to a purpose-built car park donated by developers Allison Homes.