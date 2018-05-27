RECENT NOSTALGIA: Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams brings down the house in Boston

Here’s professional darts player Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams at the Queen of Spades, in Boston, 10 years ago.

The former BDO World Darts Champion was the special guest at the Wellington Road venue as it held its darts league’s presentation night.

And he played exhibition matches against the players who filled the top six slots in both the Staffsmart Super League and the Queen of Spades Premier.

“Everyone had a really good time, especially because he was such a down-to-earth guy,” said landlord Colin Hewson.