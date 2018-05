Here’s a scene from the official opening of Boston’s annual May Fair in 2008.

It shows the mayoress’s guide Toni Talbot and Cadet James Hoyes enjoying the dodgems.

Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for the town centre, tourism and culture Gerry Clare said: “There has been a great fair in Boston since 1125. It was one of the most important medieval fairs in England and is now one of the largest outdoor fairs in the country. It is a must-see event which brings enjoyment to all ages.”