From nine months to those in their 80s, a fun day at Boston’s Centenary Methodist Church attracted a broader than average congregation 10 years ago.

About 70 members of Methodist churches from across the Boston area mixed together for its Circuit Fun Day.

A variety of workshops were developed by the visitors, with the idea of celebrating all aspects of life together.

The event ended with a service, where attendees were able to share their afternoon’s efforts with the congregation.