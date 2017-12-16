RECENT NOSTALGIA: New-look bus-stop for Old Leake

Villagers in Old Leake had a new-look bus-stop 10 years ago thanks to pupils from Old Leake Primary School and Giles School.

The Old Leake Mulberry Group commissioned the Giles School’s community arts department to produce a piece depicting village life.

Artist Hazel Donnelly worked with residents of The Meadows Supported Housing Unit and pupils from the two schools to create the piece.

The project was funded by the Old Leake Memorial Hall Common Good Fund, Old Leake Parish Council, and the Giles School.