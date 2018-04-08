RECENT NOSTALGIA: Offering a cup of cheer

Motorists stranded on the outskirts of Boston on Good Friday 2008 were kept full of beans as they waited hours for traffic to clear.

The Boston branch of Starbucks, based at Tesco, treated shoppers who were trapped in the supermarket car park to complimentary coffees.

Manager Craig Wilkinson said: “People were stuck there, they couldn’t move anywhere. We thought a little refreshment might cheer them up.”

Tailbacks had been caused along Sleaford Road and out of Boston when a fault occurred at the level crossing at the end of West Street.