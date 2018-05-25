RECENT NOSTALGIA: Old Leake pupils organise music competition

Musical maestros from The Giles School were being put through their paces in a competition with a difference 10 years ago.

Music Masters 2008 was organised by Year 11 pupils Jamie Wagstaff, James Thomas, Harvey Hill, and Sheridan Young as part of the Old Leake school’s BTEC music course.

The group did everything from advertising, photography, and arranging an adjudicator, to gaining sponsorship for prizes.

The youngsters also secured expertise on the judging panel in the form of Boston Stump musical director Eric Wayman and music enthusiast Michael Belcher.