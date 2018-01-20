RECENT NOSTALGIA: Pupil’s handy hygiene posters go on display

Creative pupils from Wrangle Primary School unveiled new artwork at Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, 10 years ago to promote hand hygiene.

The children were taught the importance of washing their hands in order to help the Pilgrim promote good hand hygiene practices in tackling hospital acquired infections.

Pictured (front, from left) are Ryan Overton, Chelsea Davis, Kimberley Ashton, and Darren Avison with their posters. Behind them are Pilgrim Hospital staff and, second from the left, Wrangle Primary executive deputy headteacher Lisa Meacher.