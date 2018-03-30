RECENT NOSTALGIA: Pupils create screens and sculptures for Japanese garden

Giles School pupils in 2008.
Youngsters from the Giles School, in Old Leake, had been creating screens and sculptures for a Japanese garden 10 years ago.

The pupils from across Years Seven to 10 were joined by Tom Hare and Peter Wood, two willow artists who helped them produce the free-standing items.

When the sculptures were finished, the work was showcased to parents and staff.

The Japanese garden was created to link Boston and Hakusan where a number of young people had recently had the opportunity to visit as part of an exchange programme.