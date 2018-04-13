RECENT NOSTALGIA: Pupils get into Samba rhythm

A group of Year Six pupils at St Nicholas’ CofE Primary School, Boston, had been taking part in weekly Samba sessions 10 years ago.

The youngsters had been learning about the music form with the help of Emma Wilcock and Barry Kerr from the Lincolnshire Music Support Service.

After a number of performances for pupils and parents, they were ready to reach out to a wider audience, making a triumphant debut appearance at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Performing arts leader Sally Massey also joined the band.

She said: “The children have really embraced this opportunity. The enthusiasm and dedication they have put into their music has now paid off. The boost to their self-esteem is a joy to behold.”