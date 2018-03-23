RECENT NOSTALGIA: Pupils’ lesson in construction site safety

Youngsters from a Boston-area primary school were being warned of the dangers of construction sites 10 years ago.

The children from St Thomas’ Primary School, in Wyberton Low Road, Wyberton, were given a presentation about the Boston Lock Link project, work on which had started near their school the previous month.

About 60 pupils from Year Six then went to London Road’s Black Sluice Pumping Station so they could take part in a drawing activity to illustrate the dangers of a construction site.

Their drawings would be put up in the site boardroom and in the display cabinet at the site for the duration of the project.