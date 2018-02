Hawthorn Tree Primary School finished runners-up in the Sportshall Athletics cup final, 10 years ago.

Other competing schools were St Mary’s, Kirton, Sutterton Fourfields, St Nicholas’ and Carlton Road.

Children competed in events ranging from javelin and vertical jump to relay races.

Primary schools from around the borough had been battling it out since November in various heats in a bid to claim one of the six final places up for grabs.

The event was run by Boston Borough Council.