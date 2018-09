There were games a-plenty at the St Barnabas Hospice summer fair held in Boston 10 years ago.

The event at the Centenary Methodist Chapel raised a total of £1,263 to support the work of the charity in and around the town.

In the stocks & Chris Fox, events fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice.

“It was a really great day,” said events fundraiser Chris Fox. “We raised more money than last year and people had a really good time.”