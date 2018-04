A scene from the first Big Boston Clean Up 10 years ago.

Members of the public and representatives from many of the town’s organisations gathered in Boston’s Assembly Rooms, before it became a nightclub, for the event.

Angie Date Chong (centre), 28, of New Life Church, Esther Adenuga-Taiwo (left), 13, of Kirton, and Naomi Omokhodion, 14, of Boston, during the Big Boston Clean Up.

They set out across five days, collecting everything from cigarette ends to pieces of furniture.