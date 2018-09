Here we see Boston United’s class of 2008 posing for a picture.

The youngsters, aged 16-19, had all signed up with the club to take part in a year-long course which would see them gain sporting and academic qualifications.

The youngsters from the area would take part in matches, work towards coaching badges and even learn a little sports science as well.

They are pictured with coaches David Farrell and Steve Welsh, plus co-ordinator Simon Oswin.