RECENT NOSTALGIA: Wyberton pupils’ donation to hospice cause

Kind-hearted pupils from Wyberton Primary School had been raising money for a Boston charity while learning to care for the community 10 years ago.

The after-school Community Care Club had chosen to support the Butterfly Hospice Trust as its latest project.

In the club, children were encouraged to look after members in their immediate and wider community.

The club raised £171.60 by holding a coffee morning and a raffle.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Butterfly Trust was, from left, Yvonne Slater, Jane Parsons and Amanda Hollands, with Key Stage Two teacher Deborah Lewis and members of the community care club also pictured.