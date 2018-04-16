Retail firm to launch bike nights in Kirton

Kirton-based Sportsbikeshop are to hold the first of their newly-launched monthly bike nights tomorrow (Tuesday)

The event takes place at their site in Hereward Close and will feature a live band, on-site catering and a free raffle for all who arrive by bike.

Their retail store will be open for biking enthusiasts to browse the vast array of items in their warehouse.

The free event runs from 5-9pm at Sportsbikeshop, sitaued off the A16 at Kirton, PE20 1QS.

