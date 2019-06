It was a case of Kirton’s Got Talent 10 years ago when Kirton Primary School staged a talent show.

Stepping into the role of Simon Cowell as one of the judges for the event was the then Mayor of Boston Coun Maureen Dennis.

Blush. Pictured (from left) Bethany Freeman-Burdass, 10, Laura Tunnard, 11, Georgia Thompson, 10, Imogene Bushell, 11, Jessica Frankish, 11, and Chloe Thompson, 10.

Do you spot a familiar face among this selection of photos?

The Comedy Boys. Pictured (front) Socar Gilbert, eight, (back, from left) Koby Robinson, seven, Jaden Vines, eight, and Tret Hutson, seven.

Singers and dancers Chloe Tones, 11, (left) and Ellen Richardson, 11.