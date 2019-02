Celebrations were being held at the 5th Boston Scouts 10 years ago this week.

The Lindis Lodge Freemasons had presented the group with a sum of £1,000.

Pictured with the youngsters are, from left, Mike Haynes, group Scout leader, Ray Hadwick, charity steward for Lindis Lodge, Tony Lancaster, master of Lindis Lodge, Karen McGarry, Beaver Scout leader, and Carl Gibson, assistant Beaver Scout leader.