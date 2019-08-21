Boston High School, 10 years ago.

Ten years ago ... A-levels results day 2009 (IN PICTURES)

Here we have a gallery of photos from A-levels results day 2009.

There are scenes from Boston Grammar School, Boston High School, Boston College, and The Giles School, at Old Leake.

Pictured (from left) Zac Chapman, 18, of Sibsey, Adam Chain, 18, of Boston, Jake Mason, 18, of Swineshead, and Tom Preston, 18, of Donington.

1. Boston Grammar School

Fred Wise, 18, of Fishtoft, Mike Reynolds, 18, Boston, and Sadie Haines, 18, of Wyberton.

2. Boston Grammar School

Chris Welberry, Harry Rylott, Elliott Dews, Adam Elwood, Jack Davy, Robert Coddington, James Greenhalgh, Robert Riley, and Steven Waters, celebrating.

3. Boston Grammar School

Pictured (from left) Laura Fitton, Florence Gardner, Hannah Murdoch, Ruth Holmes and Stephen Thomas.

4. Boston High School

