Ten years ago ... A-levels results day 2009 (IN PICTURES)
Here we have a gallery of photos from A-levels results day 2009.
There are scenes from Boston Grammar School, Boston High School, Boston College, and The Giles School, at Old Leake.
1. Boston Grammar School
Pictured (from left) Zac Chapman, 18, of Sibsey, Adam Chain, 18, of Boston, Jake Mason, 18, of Swineshead, and Tom Preston, 18, of Donington.
2. Boston Grammar School
Fred Wise, 18, of Fishtoft, Mike Reynolds, 18, Boston, and Sadie Haines, 18, of Wyberton.
3. Boston Grammar School
Chris Welberry, Harry Rylott, Elliott Dews, Adam Elwood, Jack Davy, Robert Coddington, James Greenhalgh, Robert Riley, and Steven Waters, celebrating.
4. Boston High School
Pictured (from left) Laura Fitton, Florence Gardner, Hannah Murdoch, Ruth Holmes and Stephen Thomas.
