Singer and stage actor Alvin Stardust was set to sprinkle some festive magic at Boston’s Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre 10 years ago.

Alvin was inviting townspeople to his Christmas Party at the Spain Lane venue.

In the second half of the show, schoolchildren from Benington’s Dance Krazy group would take to the stage.

Alvin is pictured with members of the group in the run-up to the show.