Ten years ago ... Annual summer fair returns to Sibsey school Jessica Pearson, 10, left and Jordanna Bruton, 10, at Sibsey Free School's annual summer fair of 2009. Here we see scenes from Sibsey Free School’s annual summer fair of 2009. The event saw traditional stalls, games, and refreshments on offer. Josh Joyce, seven, and Nathan Joyce, three, enjoy one of the rides at Sibsey Free School's summer fair 10 years ago. It was organised by The Friends of Sibsey Free School. Ten years ago ... St Bede’s prom 2009 (IN PICTURES)