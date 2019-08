A special club at Stickney Primary School which helped pupils with the transition from primary to secondary education had received an award 10 years ago.

The Pyramid Club had been given an excellence in club leadership award from Lincolnshire Healthy Schools.

Pictured at the presentation were, from left, club leader Jane Skinner, headteacher Rowena Hanks, Robert Plowman, Thomas Dutton, Katie Dutton, Sian Hall, Katie Lewis, Emily Miller, Tia Patient, Kyle Boyce and Sam Brazil.