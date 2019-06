Here we see youngsters in New Leake taking part in the Big Laughs play scheme 10 years ago.

The sessions were organised by East Lindsey District Council.

Getting in a spin& seven-year-old Alex Good (left) and eight-year-old Ben Dear plate spinning.

Charlotte Swift, sports development officer at ELDC, said: “East Lindsey is a large rural district and not everyone has access to a play area. This is why we are taking play activities directly to our more isolated communities in this way.”