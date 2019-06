Big top fun came to Gipsey Bridge Primary School 10 years ago when the youngsters tried their hand at circus skills.

The pupils took part in a whole host of circus activities including juggling and plate spinning.

Polishing up their circus skills were, from left, Rowan Chadwick, eight, Grace Palmer, nine, and Ryan Potter, nine.

“It was a way of extending the curriculum in a really fun way,” said teaching assistant Briony Cxornookyj. “At the end of the day the whole school got together and some of the children demonstrated the skills they had learned.”