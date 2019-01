Volunteers are pictured 10 years ago at a special festive soup kitchen for the homeless and less-well-off, held at the Centenary Methodist Church, in Boston, over the Christmas period.

One of the organisers, Paula Thompson, said she was delighted with how the event had gone.

She is pictured (first from the left) with (from left) Grace Looi, Sam Hines, Jeni Atkinson with Steven Thornton, three, and Elizabeth Thornton, five, Mike Jessop, from the Centenary Methodist Church, and Pieter Hines.