Ten years ago ... Boston College marks end of year with festival (IN PICTURES)

Boston College held its very own summer music festival to mark the end of its academic year 10 years ago.

Using an trailer donated by Martin’s Produce, a main stage was created for the day.

More revellers at Boston College, 10 years ago.

Bands featuring on the stage were Romantic Idols, Kick Back, Public Epidemic, and Audio Trip.

The festival also had its own indoor stage, with Jonny Peass, Guy Elsom, Kylie Arnold, Jason Hardstaff, and David Briggs were among the acts to grace it.

Students and staff also had the chance to enjoy a bucking bronco, demolition zone, and bungee run, as well as face painting and variety of food and drink stands.

Pictured (from left) Ainsley Harwood, Kim Crawley, Kirsty Melisi, Tom Ilett, April Moon and Ross O'Sullivan.