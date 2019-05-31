Ten years ago ... Brit Chix make final 40 of Britain’s Got Talent

Boston band Brit Chix had made the final 40 of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent from tens of thousands of entrants.

The trio won over judges and the 1,400-strong audience with their pop punk rendition of Girls Aloud’s No Good Advice.

Judge Piers Morgan said: “You look great and you are quite cheeky.”

Amanda Holden said: “You are made for this show.”

After which Simon Cowell made the judges’ decision unanimous, adding: “Girls, three ‘yeses.”

The band (from left, T. Wilding, Paisley McHugh, and Maddy Wilding) would experience disappointment at the semi-final stage after having their performance cut short by the judges. However, they found solace in the thousands of messages of support that followed (plus the 106,000 hits their website received in the hours after the show aired).