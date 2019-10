Here was the scene at Bright Sparks @ Sibsey 10 years ago.

The village pre-school was celebrating after receiving an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Government’s education watchdog Ofsted.

Pre-school manager Sarah Brown said the judgment came as a result of everyone on the team working ‘exceptionally well’ together.

“It is a well deserved achievement,” she said. “The staff all work really hard and this is a great reward for them.”