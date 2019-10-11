Ten years ago ... Cheeky Girls launch cosmetics range in Boston

The Cheeky Girls give makeovers to 11-year-old Kirsty Tebbs (left) and Darcie Bradley, who was celebrating her 12th birthday on the day.
Boston went a little cheeky 10 years ago as the Cheeky Girls came to town.

The pop star twins Gabriela and Monica launched their new cosmetics range at the QD store, in Strait Bargate.

They were also on hand to offer tips and give a couple of lucky shoppers makeovers.

“We loved our time in Boston this weekend and are so happy that we had such a warm welcome from everyone in the town,” they told The Standard. “The teenage girls of Boston all loved the range and we are looking forward to coming back in the future with more of our fun, cheeky products. Thank you for making our time in Boston so memorable, we loved every minute of it.”

The Cheeky Girls with young fan Abigail Wood, six, and her signed lip gloss.

