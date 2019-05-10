Ten years ago ... Children honoured in the Standard’s Young Pride in the Community Awards

Talented and selfless youngsters from in and around Boston were being recognised for their actions in the Boston Standard’s Young Pride in the Community Awards 10 years ago.

The awards, new for 2009, celebrated the achievements of nine individuals who had excelled in sport, devoted hours of time to others as young carers, or have made outstanding achievements in the kitchen.

The winners were presented their awards at a ceremony at Boston College’s Conference and Management Centre by the town’s mayor Coun Peter Bedford and college principal Sue Daley.