Ten years ago ... College celebrates World Week

Boston College’s De Montfort Campus was celebrating World Week 10 years ago.

Five days of activities aimed at broadening knowledge of the outside world were hosted by the learning centre.

St Mary's pupils taking part in orienteering.

Primary school youngsters spent a day at the college learning language skills in German, Chinese and Estonian courtesy of international students.

They also got to try their hand at art and crafts, photography and music, plus a few team-building orienteering session.

The week culminated in a day of performances in the main hall, including steel drum and Caribbean music numbers by Leeds-based band Paradise. The second year performing arts students also gave their rendition of the show Viva La Vida, based on the French revolution.