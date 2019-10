Here we flashback 10 years to see the then Mayor of Boston, Coun Maureen Dennis, receiving a gift from youngsters who had taken part in an overseas exchange programme.

On their return from Hakusan, Japan, the students called in at the Municipal Buildings, in West Street, to present Coun Dennis with a tie.

Also pictured, from left, is Mayoress Mary Wright, and chaperones Andrew Castley, David Acheson, and Amy Horton.