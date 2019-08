A family fun day in Kirton raised more than £1,000 for the village’s youth club 10 years ago.

Games, a bouncy castle, boat swings, displays, and a sing-athon all featured at the event.

The money raised included a £500 donation from social housing provider Boston Mayflower and a £100 cheque from Molson Opticians, of Donington.

The money was going to be spent on a Wii games console, TV, games and also be put towards the general running costs of the youth club.