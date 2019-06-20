Ten years ago ... Former scout leaders from Skegness honoured

Former Scout leaders from Skegness received awards for services to the Scout Movement 10 years ago.

Clive and Janet Taylor, of Scotts Close, were presented with Silver Acorn awards.

County commissioner for Lincolnshire Ian Henderson made the presentation to the Taylors as they helped 1st Skegness Scouts with their camp cooking badge at Seagull Recycling’s environment site in Richmond Drive, Skegness.

David Dennison, a former cub leader from Skegness, also received the Silver Acorn award.

1st Skegness Scouts leader Sylvia Myers said all three were part of a scouts fellowship, a group for retired scout leaders, which helps the group when it can.