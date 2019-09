Were you collecting your GCSE results in 2009?

If so, you might spot a familiar face in the following gallery. Featured sites are Boston Grammar School, Boston High School, the Giles School, Haven High, Kirton Middlecott, St Bede’s, and William Lovell.

1. Boston Grammar Schools Federation Pictured: Chris Harrison, Andrei Clark, Tom Lanfranco, Ryan Edwards, and Chris Cook. Buy a Photo

Pictured: Raj Bains, Harry Smith, Jeremy Baily, Craig Melvin, Dylan Baker, Jamie Saggs, Nick Appleyard, and Alex Sawer. Buy a Photo

Ella Platts, Katie Barsley, and Amy Law. Buy a Photo

April Hutson, Mina Solanki, Mira Solanki, Danielle Holland, Kate Baxter, and Jess Holland. Buy a Photo

View more